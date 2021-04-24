Ricardo Means Ybarra, Ellen Reich, Dr. John Struloeff and next ... you? The City of Malibu has begun its search for its next poet laureate. The position, which was created in 2016, entails leading poetry workshops and overseeing the city’s annual poetry anthology. The winner of the position will serve from 2021-23, a two-year term.
The current poet laureate is Dr. John Struloeff, an accomplished and widely published poet who also serves as the director of creative writing at Pepperdine University. Struloeff will host his last final free poetry program on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. All Malibuites are invited to attend.
The application period runs until Friday, May 21. Malibu citizens and affiliates “who have a passion for promoting and enhancing the literary arts in Malibu” are invited to apply, according to the city’s website. Applicants must submit poetry samples, information about themselves and their affiliation to Malibu and an interest statement via the city’s website; those will be reviewed by the city’s Poet Laureate Committee. The chosen poet will be revealed in September 2021.
Visit malibucity.org/883/Poet-Laureate for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.