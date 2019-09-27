Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's deputies have identified the man who reportedly threatened a security guard at Malibu High School on Monday, prompting a security scare.
The man does not own any legal guns, deputies said, and is being sought. He does not have any connection to the school, district officials said.
But there was a gap in investigating the case, because the school security guard did not report the threat to the sheriff's office, according to a timeline supplied today by the sheriff's office.
The original sheriff's report made by the guard on Monday "did not include a threat to the school," deputies said Friday, Sept. 27.
But detectives on Thursday reinterviewed the guard, and then determined that a threat had been leveled against the school. At that point, the investigation was escalated and detectives were assigned to the case.
And they identified a suspect Friday. He is being sought.
The school district spokeswoman said their staff was "disappointed" that its employee did not make clear the extent of what happened Monday.
"It's unfortunate that we, along with the sheriff's department, did not get all of the facts," said Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD spokeswoman, Friday afternoon.
The seriousness of the Monday incident became apparent as deputies worked a second threat case, that was determined to be unrelated to the first one, on Thursday. Rumors swept Malibu on Thursday that the man turned away from the campus on Monday had a romantic relationship with the child who allegedly made threats against classmates on Thursday.
Detectives say the man and student are not connected, nor were the two incidents connected. "We are 100 percent sure on that," a detective told KBUU News.
"The rumor mill took over this one and connected the two incidents," Pinsker said.
The second case involves a student who has been isolated from the school campus until all students involved have been counseled, and she has been determined not to be a threat to the school.
