37th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Dozens of brightly colored prizes await those skilled enough to pop a balloon.

 Devon Meyers / TMT

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu presents the 38th annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Carnival. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday. The event will include a carnival with amusement rides, a chili cook-off competition, live music entertainment and various booths that will be occupied by merchandise, food and public service groups. Tickets start at $15, parking $20. 23575 Civic Center Way. For tickets or more information, visit bgcmalibuchilicookoff.org. 

