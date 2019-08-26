Boys & Girls Club of Malibu presents the 38th annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Carnival. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday. The event will include a carnival with amusement rides, a chili cook-off competition, live music entertainment and various booths that will be occupied by merchandise, food and public service groups. Tickets start at $15, parking $20. 23575 Civic Center Way. For tickets or more information, visit bgcmalibuchilicookoff.org.
- This is KBUU News - Day 290 - the Monday Headlines:
- Chili Cook-Off Planned for Labor Day Weekend
- Reese Witherspoon Drops $6.2 Million on Malibu Home
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 7.30 - 8.11
- Labor Day Weekend to Be Observed in Malibu
- Volunteers Encouraged to Register as Topanga Canyon Docents
- LASD Planning Increased Security at 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off
- 2019 Best Dog of Summer Crowned
- A Conversation with Malibu's New Sheriff's Captain
- Reese Witherspoon Drops $6.2 Million on Malibu Home
- Seeing the Woolsey Fire Through the Eyes of Marshall Mullen
- KBUU Radio 99.1 Is Now Broadcasting With Solar Power
- Build Malibu Better: What's Wrong With the Planning Commission?
- Historic Bentleys Make a Pit Stop in Malibu
- LASD Planning Increased Security at 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off
- A Real Estate Market That Makes No Sense
- KBUU Newswire Day 278 - Wed Aug 21 - Another Fatal Crash On Las Posas - Traffic Jam Likely On The Point Today - PCH RV Violence May Net 78 Years In Prison
- Malibu’s Le Cafe de la Plage Named One of LA's Best Vegan Ice Cream Spots
