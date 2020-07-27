Nine candidates have pulled papers so far for three city council seats that are open for the November elections. The deadline to file is Aug. 6, 2020. Some of the names who have filed are very familiar, some we have never heard from before.
The names who have filed to date:
Paul Grisanti- Realtor and fire safety advocate
Andy Lyon- Realtor and frequent city critic
Rick Mullen- firefighter, incumbent
Alia Ollikainen-a substitute teacher and artist, not much known
Bruce Silverstein-an attorney from Delaware, a frequent critic of the city
Lance Simmens-a former Washington democratic government appointee.
Doug Stewart- a retired financial services exec and member of the Public Safety Commission
Regina Voarino- a business developer who has not said much in Malibu
Mark Wetton-Realtor and property services mgr., not much known.
