As the City of Malibu nears one-and-a-half years after it was ravaged by the Woolsey Fire, rebuild statistics offer a sobering view of the progress in western Malibu: two homes had completed their rebuilds as of Tuesday, May 5.
There were another 97 homes with rebuild permits issued by the City of Malibu’s planning department and a total of 236 plans approved by the department, according to information available on malibucity.org.
That pushes Malibu past the 50 percent mark when it comes to the total number of homes lost in the Nov. 9, 2018 blaze, according to information compiled by Realtor and Malibu Times columnist Paul Grisanti.
As of Tuesday, out of 12 multi-unit families that had been approved by the planning department, zero had completed rebuilds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.