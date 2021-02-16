A small fire broke out late in the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 14, under the Malibu Farm Cafe at the far end of the Malibu Pier.
The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station posted an advisory on Facebook asking residents to avoid the area at the time, which was 4:52 p.m. According to photos posted by the station, sheriff’s deputies, LA County Fire Department first responders and Malibu Search and Rescue Team members responded to the emergency call.
