The following incidents were reported between 7/25 - 7/29
7/25
Key crime
A hidden car key was used to open a car parked at Leo Carrillo State Beach. More than $2,000 worth of electronics were stolen.
7/26
Highway robbery
More than $1,500 worth of personal items were stolen from an unlocked car parked at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway.
Tools taken
More than $6,000 worth of power tools were stolen from an international truck parked across from Carbon Beach.
Grape grab
Three wine bottles were stolen from a 76 Gas Station, amounting to $53.97.
7/28
Clothing caper
A clothing store in the Malibu Country Mart Shopping Center was forcibly entered in the evening. Store management had yet to take inventory of the worth of items stolen.
Jewels jacked
Thieves broke into an unlocked vehicle parked in the Solstice Canyon hiking trail parking lot. A designer purse and diamond ring were among the items stolen amounting in $7,000 worth of damages.
7/29
Close call
A house off of Pacific Coast Highway was broken into; the victim noticed footsteps in her house. The suspect fled but left a knife on the floor. No damages were noted.
