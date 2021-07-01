Update, 11:15 a.m.: The vaccination event scheduled for July 8 has been canceled. This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
COVID-19 vaccinations, both first and second shots, will be available to Malibu residents at a pop-up clinic at Malibu City Hall on Thursday, July 8.
The free vaccination event, sponsored by the City of Malibu and Kaiser Permanente, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.
Information provided by the city rattled off more details: “No appointments are needed, first-come, first-served while supplies last. The vaccine is free regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Everyone 12 and older in the county is now eligible for vaccination. People under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.” The clinic offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
