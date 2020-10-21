Malibu voters have plenty of options when it comes to casting a ballot in this year’s general election. Those who wish to vote in person may do so beginning Saturday at Webster Elementary School. Early voting opens on Oct. 24 at the elementary, with Malibu’s other two vote centers, Juan Cabrillo Elementary and Malibu Christian Science Church, opening Oct. 30. Hours at all locations run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the run-up to the election, with voting time expanded to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters may opt to use vote-by-mail ballots, which they may return via the U.S. Postal Service, place in a secure ballot drop-box (there is one outside the Malibu Library) or return by hand to any vote center in the county during its hours of operation.
More information on voting can be found by visiting bit.ly/2SnMIz3.
Drop box tampering
As voting ramps up in the county, officials are seeking to reassure residents that the democratic process is functioning in the county, despite some high-profile incidents in recent weeks.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office announced on Monday morning it was “immediately increasing the frequency of ballot pickup at all ... boxes,” following a fire thought to have been intentionally ignited inside a ballot drop box in Baldwin Park, a community in eastern LA County.
The alleged tampering attempt took place overnight between Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19, when an unknown person set fire to an official ballot drop box outside the Baldwin Park Library. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and the registrar’s office has reported the tampering to the FBI and the attorney general. Images from television news reports appeared to show several charred ballots inside the box. According to information from the county, staff had last emptied the drop box at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
It was not made known how often drop boxes are emptied; however, information available on the California Secretary of State’s website indicates the minimum pickup schedule to be every 96 hours (excluding weekends) in the weeks leading up to the election. For the 10 days prior to Election Day, “unstaffed” drop boxes must be emptied at least every 24 hours, excluding weekends. The frequency of ballot pickup is set to increase immediately.
Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan, whose office is in charge of conducting the 2020 general election for all LA County registered voters, said in a press release that his office was taking the issue seriously and would be notifying voters whose ballots may have been destroyed or harmed.
“The Los Angeles County Registrar will continue to do everything possible to ensure the integrity of local elections,” Logan said in the prepared statement. “Tampering with vote by mail drop boxes and ballots is serious criminal offense and we will vigorously seek the prosecution of individuals who engage in such behavior.”
Of the 400 drop boxes operating in this year’s election, just one is located in Malibu, outside the Malibu Library. There have been no reported issues at the Malibu drop box.
The county is utilizing ballot drop boxes as one of several ways local voters may cast a ballot in this year’s election; voters may also vote at any of the nearly 1,000 vote centers located throughout the county (three are within Malibu City limits), drop their vote-by-mail ballots in the mail or return their vote-by-mail ballots to any vote center. Vote by mail ballots can be tracked at california.ballottrax.net/voter.
The reports of a fire at the Baldwin Hills drop box follow earlier reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes appearing in areas of LA County as well as Orange and Fresno counties. Alex Padilla, California secretary of state, issued a cease-and-desist letter to the California Republican Party after it was determined the party (and its three local chapters in LA, Orange and Fresco counties) was responsible for the placement of the unauthorized boxes.
California Republican Party spokesperson Hector Barajas called the letter “a thuggish voter intimidation and vote suppression tactic by our Democratic Attorney General and Secretary of State” in a message on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.