The Malibu Farmers Market has announced a new promotion this coming Sunday, April 11: the first 50 customers will receive vouchers for a free brunch.
The brunch includes “French crepes, vegan mac and cheese with many toppings, handmade artisan pasta with homemade sauces, tamales, and pupusas,” according to information from market organizers. In order to receive your complimentary brunch, head to the purple booth to sign in and receive your food voucher.
The Malibu Farmers Market is open in the Malibu Civic Center every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring fresh produce, prepared foods and more.
