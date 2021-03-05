Charmlee Wilderness Park, located in Western Malibu off Encinal Canyon Road, is almost fully reopened, according to Parks and Recreation Commissioner Suzanne Guldimann. At the most recent city council meeting on Feb. 26, Guldimann reported that the long-under-construction park was “almost completely reopened,” noting that there were “just a few trail segments” still to be restored.
The expansive park has more than eight miles of trails spread over more than 500 acres, along with picnic areas and a nature center (which is still closed). According to the city’s website, the park sustained “substantial” damage during the Woolsey Fire and has been under trail repair and erosion control since the summer of 2020.
“This has been a monumental undertaking and city staff and our contractors have done a stellar job restoring and approving the trails which are in better condition now than they were before the disaster. The park is clean, safe, well-maintained, nature’s making a strong comeback. I hope you’ll take the opportunity to revisit if you haven’t,” Guldimann said.
Malibuites and visitors can visit the park from 8 a.m. to sunset, except during Red Flag warnings, which signal increased fire danger due to weather conditions. Visitors must abide by all COVID-19 regulations.
