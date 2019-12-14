LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s office reported the county will receive one-time federal funding to rebuild a permanent bridge on Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek in the community of Cornell. Construction is expected to start in early 2020 with estimated completion in October of next year. The bridge was one of three damaged or destroyed by the November 2018 Woolsey Fire.
Kuehl credited Congressman Ted Lieu, Caltrans, LA County Public Works and the Federal Highway Administration for helping to get the funding “in record time.”
The new bridge between Troutdale Drive and Waring Drive will be constructed alongside the temporary bridge put into service last May. The temporary bridge will remain in place until the permanent bridge is completed.
The $9 million permanent replacement bridge is part of a $12 million project that included the temporary bridge—all funded by the Federal Highway Administration and local gas tax dollars.
A groundbreaking ceremony at the start of construction will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.
