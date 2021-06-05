The following incidents were reported between May 7–22:
5/7
Ransacked
A wallet containing multiple credit cards and $300 in cash was stolen from a vehicle parked on PCH. The victim said the suspect entered their vehicle from the unlocked driver’s side door, ransacked the vehicle and was seen trying to open the garage door with the remote they found, but was unsuccessful. The victim provided the deputy with the surveillance footage for evidence. There was no damage to the vehicle.
5/10
Truck theft
A Ford truck worth $19,000 was stolen from Larkspur Lane in Malibu. The victim parked his vehicle at 4 p.m. and noticed it was missing the following day at 10 a.m. The victim’s home is currently being rebuilt from the Woolsey Fire and said numerous workers are at his home on a daily basis. The victim kept his car keys in a large white bowl located in the laundry room near the garage on his property. The bowl was found on the ground next to where the vehicle was stolen. There were no surveillance cameras available.
5/22
Cash nab
$600 in cash was stolen from a vehicle parked at a cafe on Latigo Canyon Road. The victim said he left his vehicle at a valet and, upon return, $600 in cash was stolen from the center console. The owner of the company said there are 18 employees who work at the location and is unsure who had access to the vehicle. The owner added that they have a strict zero tolerance policy regarding theft.
Retail raid
An estimated $250 worth of women’s clothing was stolen from a retail store on PCH. The victim described the suspect as a white female in her 20s, wearing all black clothing and carrying a canvas tote bag. The victim said the suspect entered the fitting room with multiple pieces of clothing, walked out of the fitting room and said they were not going to purchase anything and left the store. The victim checked the fitting room and didn’t see the pair of jeans the suspect tried on, she believes the suspect placed the jeans in the bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.