If anyone in Malibu with limited income is worried about keeping a roof over their heads in the coming months due to the COVID-19 crisis, the LA County Board of Supervisors has created a new COVID-19 Rent Relief program to help prevent a surge in evictions due to the economic downturn.
The program launched on Monday, Aug. 17, and will accept applications for two weeks until August 31.
The program is available to all residents of the county who qualify (except LA City residents, who have their own separate rent relief program). To receive rental income on behalf of qualified tenants, property owners need to agree to participate in the program, submit a W-9 form and a tenant-signed participation agreement. Citizenship documentation will not be requested from renters or property owners.
The LA County Development Authority held an informative session on Facebook with more details about the program, which can be viewed at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief or by calling 2-1-1.
