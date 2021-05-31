Malibu’s Dick Van Dyke received a Kennedy Center Honor Friday night in a formal ceremony to be televised June 6. Van Dyke, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori Goto were bestowed medallions that celebrate each recipient for their lifetime contributions to American culture. The 95-year-old legendary entertainer has already received a slew of other awards during his illustrious career spanning movies, television, Broadway and more. Those recognitions include five Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, a BAFTA, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Television Hall of Fame, recognition as a “Disney Legend,” a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the adoration of generations of fans. In a career that has spanned seven decades, the beloved entertainer will be forever cherished for his indelible performance in “Mary Poppins” and for his role as Rob Petrie in a television classic sitcom, his eponymous “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” This year’s Kennedy Center honorees and their spouses met with President Joe Biden at the White House before the event. At the taping of the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors Van Dyke was referred to as a “national treasure.” In his acceptance speech, Van Dyke reminded the audience he was the first emcee for the Kennedy Center Honors.
DVD Goes to Washington
