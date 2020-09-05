The thousands of participants in Malibu’s two major endurance competitions—the annual Malibu Half Marathon and Malibu Triathlon—will still run this year (and, in some cases, bike and swim). But unlike in normal years, competitors will participate in the events virtually.
Due to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the two events have each announced they will be taking place virtually, meaning participants time themselves “wherever you like, at whatever time is convenient,” according to the organizers of the Malibu Half Marathon.
In the case of the Malibu Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk, those interested may participate in a virtual half marathon or 5K on Nov. 7 and 8, or as part of a new “50-mile challenge,” working to achieve a cumulative 50 miles run or walked from Nov. 1-30, aided by virtual trainers. In all events, “race swag,” including medals and t-shirts will be provided. Registration is now open at runmalibu.com
As for the Malibu Triathlon, registration is free and no give-aways are offered. However, participants are encouraged to help raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which usually receives thousands of dollars in charitable donations from the annual event. More information is available at malibutri.com/virtual-malibu-triathlon-duathlon. The virtual event will take place Sept. 26-27. Registration opened Monday, Aug. 31, at 8 a.m.
