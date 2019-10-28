12:58 p.m. Caltrans announced all lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Calabasas were open following a two-lane closure due to the Oak Fire earlier on Monday.
10:15 a.m. Los Angeles County Fire Department reported the fire burning along the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway near Las Virgenes Road was out. There were no structures damaged, no evacuations ordered and no known injuries at this time. The two right lanes of the freeway remained closed between Chesebro Rd and Parkway Calabasas.
9:43 a.m. Forward progress stopped on Oak Fire, according to California Highway Patrol. Fire holding at 10 acres. Las Virgenes on/off ramps to Ventura (101) Freeway remain closed.
9:25 a.m. Malibu Search and Rescue Team reports the fire is now 10 acres, running northwest in light to medium brush.
#oakfire latest update: 10 acres in light to medium brush heading northwest with strong winds.— Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) October 28, 2019
9:20 a.m. California Highway Patrol has closed the Las Virgenes on/off ramps, according to the City of Malibu. This fire is now called the Oak Fire.
Multiple agencies were responding to a fire that broke out at about 8:52 a.m. Monday along southbound 101 Freeway near Las Virgenes Road.
The fire was estimated at about one acre as of 9:05 a.m. with poor conditions including heavy wind and heavy grass, running uphill.
No more information immediately available.
