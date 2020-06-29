July 13 marks the opening of the nomination period for Malibu residents interested in running for city council seats. There will be at least two empty seats to fill.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Malibuites will have the opportunity to elect three council members; Council Members Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner and Skylar Peak will be termed out after each having served two terms, while Council Member Rick Mullen may choose to run for re-election to a second council term.
In order to be eligible to run for Malibu City Council, a prospective candidate must be a United States citizen at least 18 years in age and a registered voter in the City of Malibu at the time the nomination paper is issued. A nomination paper must include at least 20 (but no more than 30) signatures, with at least 20 verifiable registered Malibu voters signing, to be valid.
Once a candidate is nominated, a fee of $418 is applicable in order for their name to appear on a sample ballot.
The nomination period will close on Aug. 7; if Mullen chooses not to file to run for re-election, the period will be extended to Aug. 12.
Malibu City Hall has reopened by appointment only; those wishing to pull nomination papers may make an appointment by visiting malibucity.org/elections or by contacting City Clerk Heather Glaser directly at hglaser@malibucity.org.
