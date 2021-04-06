Three people died in Malibu over the holiday weekend in three separate vehicle collisions. All three fatalities took place on Easter Sunday, April 4.
Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles while crossing Pacific Coast Highway just west of Busch Drive, Watch Commander Lieutenant Anna Carrillo of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said. The first collision occurred around 10:35 p.m.
KBUU News reported that the first victim, who had a bicycle, was struck by a vehicle. A witness to the incident attempted to administer first aid, but was also then struck by a separate vehicle. Both were declared dead on scene.
According to Carrillo, the drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with sheriff’s deputies.
Carrillo said both victims were male, but no other information regarding their identities was immediately available.
KBUU News wrote that the deaths would be the second and third to happen in that same spot—”on the sweeping curve near the Zuma Beach entrance station”—in recent years.
According to an update posted by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 11:22 p.m. on Sunday, all lanes of PCH near Busch Drive were closed following the dual collisions. They were reopened by the early morning hours on Monday, April 5.
“While deputies were investigating that, about six miles up Kanan Dume Road, an SUV flew off the road between Tunnel 1 and Latigo Canyon Road, and its driver was killed,” KBUU News reported. That crash was reported at 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of Latigo Canyon and Kanan Dume Roads, according to Patch. The victim in that crash was also male, but his identity has not yet been released.
The next day, Monday, April 5, also saw a fiery PCH crash in which three people were injured. That crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near Geoffrey’s Restaurant when one driver went into the center median, Carrillo said. According to Patch, one car caught fire, one person was trapped in their car and had to be excavated and one person had to be lifted to a hospital by helicopter.
All crashes were still under investigation at the time The Malibu Times went to print on Tuesday. Carrillo encouraged any witnesses to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818.878.1808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.