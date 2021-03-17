The Malibu Dolphin Charitable Foundation has announced the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award honorees. The following candidates are commended for their hard work and commitment to the Malibu community, and will be honored at the Dolphin Awards Ceremony in October. The ceremony, which usually takes place each March, will be scheduled in accord with health department safety recommendations and will honor this year’s winners as well as the 2019 Dolphins (last year’s luncheon was suspended due to the virus). Malibu Times Publishers Arnold and Karen York were foundational board members of the 501(c)3 nonprofit Dolphin Charitable Foundation and currently sit on its board of directors.