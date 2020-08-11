The following incidents were reported between 7/21 - 7/22:
7/21
Vacation home vandalism
A window of a home in the Broad Beach area was smashed by a rock, totaling $800 in damages.
Gate graffiti
A gate at the entrance of Broad Beach was vandalized with red graffiti. Damages amounted to more than $350.
7/22
Car crime
A car parked in front of Topanga Beach was broken into after a hidden key was discovered. Damages amounted to more than $1,500, plus more than $15,000 in credit card purchases.
