Malibu residents who did not have a direct experience of the Woolsey Fire are invited to a symposium hosted by the City of Malibu on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to hear from residents affected directly by the fire and its aftermath.
The symposium will include a “moderated panel discussion followed by an open question and answer session.” The following topics will be included:
• Gaining and maintaining situational awareness
• The benefits of home hardening and ember control
• The effectiveness of defensible space
• Evacuation preparation
• Personal preparedness
• Neighborhood preparedness and cohesion
• Conditions before and after a fire front passes
• What to expect during the recovery phase
The symposium will be held at 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.
