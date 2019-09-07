The following incidents were reported between 7/25 - 8/26:
7/25
Credit charge
Deputies responded to a burglary report call at Nicholas State Beach. The victim said he left his keys on top of the rear, driver-side tire and went surfing. His wallet, containing $700 along with his iPhone, were stolen. The victim checked his email and said $1,500 was charged to his Bank of America bank account.
8/8
Purse pinched
Deputies responded to a vehicle theft from a parking lot near Malibu Lagoon. The victim said she left her purse behind the front passenger seat floorboard and, upon her return, it was stolen. The victim said she had credit cards, jewelry, a wallet and cash in the handbag.
Tesla break-in
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Cross Creek Road. A Macbook Pro worth $2,000 was stolen from a $3,500 Louis Vuitton bag. The victim noticed the window to his 2015 Tesla was smashed and his belongings were stolen. The victim said he left his bag on the front passenger seat, visible from the outside.
8/10
Beach theft
A wallet containing $700 and an iPhone X were stolen from a vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway. The victim said he left his bag with his car keys on the beach while going surfing and, when he returned, his bag was stolen. The victim walked back to his vehicle and noticed it was unlocked with no damage and found his car keys inside. The victim said he was missing two pairs of sunglasses, his wallet and phone. Three attempts were made to use his credit cards with no success.
8/15
Smash and grab
About $1,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen from a vehicle parked in a complex on Cross Creek Road. The victim returned to his vehicle and noticed his window was smashed and his belongings were taken.
8/22
Petty theft
Deputies responded to a petty theft at the Solstice Canyon hiking trail parking lot. The victim returned to his car and noticed his Nike backpack was stolen from the trunk of his vehicle. The backpack contained his security card and his U.S. Passport. The deputy believed the suspect gained access through the interior of the vehicle with a lock punch or pick.
8/23
Motel misdemeanor
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at a parking lot at a motel in central Malibu. The victim said his window was smashed and the following items were stolen: A Herschel backpack, a gray Dell backpack, an Apple iPad and black Bose headphones. The victim said he had placed his items on the rear seat of his vehicle.
8/25
Handbag heist
Deputies responded to a vehicle theft on Pacific Coast Highway. The victim said she parked her vehicle on PCH to have lunch and, upon her return, she noticed her designer handbag was stolen. The victim told deputies she immediately called her banks and placed holds on her accounts.
8/26
Shoplift story
Deputies responded to a petty theft at a pharmacy near the Malibu Civic Center. The general manager told deputies two male suspects removed electric razors from the packs and placed them inside their backpacks. The general manager said he did not confront the suspects regarding their behavior due to a store policy. He contacted law enforcement when the suspects walked out of the store. The deputies reviewed the security cameras but were unable to get a clear photo of the suspects due to the camera and angle of the footage.
