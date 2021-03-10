The National Weather Service is predicting rain in Malibu from early Wednesday morning, March 10, through Friday, March 12.
The storm is expected to include periods of rain, gusty winds and a slight chance of thunderstorms, with snow expected at higher elevations within Southern California. It will also bring cooler temperatures.
Wind gusts could reach 35-45 miles per hour, the weather service predicted, with rain estimated at one-half to one inch.
Those whose travel plans include driving north on the I-5 are cautioned to avoid the Tejon Pass: “If you absolutely have to travel over the Grapevine/I-5 late tonight thru Thursday, be prepared for delays and have a winter emergency kit!” a Tuesday, March 9, social media post from NWS Los Angeles stated.
