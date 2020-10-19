The following incidents were reported between 9/30-10/5:
9/30
Beauty care bust
A suspect stole more than $1,500 worth of Neutrogena products at a drugstore in central Malibu.
10/2
Tech take
A locked car parked on Solstice Canyon Road was broken into. The suspect stole more than $5,500 worth of electronics, including two MacBooks and two iPhones.
10/3
Purse pinch
A woman’s purse was stolen from her shopping cart at a grocery store in central Malibu. The purse’s value was $2,000 with $3,000 cash inside, equating to $5,000 in total damages.
10/5
Home vandal
Private property on Malibu Canyon Road was vandalized with graffiti painted on the walls, equating to $1,000 worth of damages.
Window smash
The window of a car parked outside a residence on Las Tunas Beach was smashed, amounting to $600 worth of damages.
Key crime
A car parked at Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into after the suspect found the car’s keys hidden in a wheel well. More than $250 worth of personal items were stolen.
Car caper
A car parked at Topanga Beach was broken into after the suspect found the car’s keys hidden in a wheel well. More than $1,600 worth of personal items were stolen, including a MacBook.
Surfboard snatch
A Dennis Ryder surfboard worth $700 was stolen out of the bed of a truck parked at Surfrider Beach.
