One of Malibu’s most cherished traditions, the Malibu Veterans Day Ceremony, will continue this year—albeit remotely.
This year’s ceremony, now in its 21st year, will take place virtually via a Wednesday, Nov. 11, Zoom call that will feature clips from past celebrations at locations such as Malibu City Hall, Legacy Park and Hero’s Garden at Pepperdine University. The call begins at 11 a.m., the traditional start time for the annual event.
Run by the Malibu Veterans Day Committee, which was founded and is chaired by Realtor Ani Dermenjian, the celebration is titled “Honoring Heroes & Legends of Past, Present and Future.” The event is sponsored by organizations such as the Malibu Association of Realtors, the City of Malibu, Malibu Navy League, HRL Laboratories and Pepperdine University.
Those who wish to attend are asked to register in advance via the following link: rebrand.ly/MalibuVets2020.
