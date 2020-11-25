Malibu Foundation is working to help burned-out Malibu community members prepare to move into their newly rebuilt homes with a new survey.
The survey, which is available at bit.ly/2J7kxmw, asks respondents to list their name, neighborhood and progress in rebuilding so far, before allowing them to check off items from a long list of furniture and appliance needs.
“Please complete our brief survey so that we can understand the needs of the community and better serve everyone who is rebuilding,” the nonprofit, founded after the Woolsey Fire in late 2018, wrote in an email to subscribers on Nov. 24.
