KBUU Malibu News Headlines Thu Jun 24

= At least one homeless tent floods in Malibu … as the highest tides of the summer wash ashore.
= Emergency water pipe repairs … PCH delays … possible low water pressure.
= The sheriff demands that the mayor of LA and the Board of Supervisors give him emergency powers in Venice.
= The state Water Board says no problem … if Malibu wants to diver water being dumped in Malibu Creek to water Legacy Park.
= Covid money … and extra money coming out of the City of Santa Monica … digs the SMMUSD out of its $9m deficit.
 
News on the FM radio, 7-9:30: FM 99.1 and www.radiomalibu.net
News replay on KBU-2: 9:30-2: FM 99.1 HD2 and s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major news stories get posted later in the day.
Buy a KBUU t-shirt, Sunday at the Malibu Farmers Market.
All proceeds go for the FM boosters east and west.
KBUU is all volunteer, tax deductible, and never gets government money.

