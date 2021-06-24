KBUU Malibu News Headlines Thu Jun 24

= At least one homeless tent floods in Malibu … as the highest tides of the summer wash ashore.
= Emergency water pipe repairs … PCH delays … possible low water pressure.
= The sheriff demands that the mayor of LA and the Board of Supervisors give him emergency powers in Venice.
= The state Water Board says no problem … if Malibu wants to diver water being dumped in Malibu Creek to water Legacy Park.
= Covid money … and extra money coming out of the City of Santa Monica … digs the SMMUSD out of its $9m deficit.
