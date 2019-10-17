Rancho Sierra Vista and Satwiwa Native American Culture Center were spared from the Wendy Fire that erupted in Newbury Park on Thursday, Oct. 10. According to information released by the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the cultural site, which includes a replica of a traditional Chumash dwelling called an ‘Ap, were not affected by the 91-acre blaze.
First responders from numerous stations were on site to fight the flames, including “firefighter engines and personnel from Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Yosemite National Park, Redwood National Park, California State Parks, Ventura County Fire, Los Angeles County Fire, Los Angeles City Fire, Ventura City and Oxnard City, and Ventura County Sheriff’s (Thousand Oaks),” according to information from the park.
“Nice work, fire crews!” a social media post from the park stated.
