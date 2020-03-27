Update: 4 p.m.: The City of Malibu announced a slate of "No Parking" areas in order to address the county's beach and trial closures that went into effect on Friday afternoon, March 27.
The areas where parking will be prohibited are:
• Malibu Bluffs Park parking lot
• Las Flores Creek Park and parking lots on Las Flores Cyn Rd and Rambla Pacifico
• Trancas Cyn Park parking lot
• South side of PCH along Zuma Beach
• South side of PCH near Corral Cyn Rd (end of Malibu Rd to Corral Cyn Rd)
• South side of PCH at Las Tunas Beach
• South side of PCH at Paradise Cove (Sea Lane Dr to Paradise Cove Rd)
• North side of PCH near Winding Way (between East Winding Way and West Winding Way)
• South side of PCH between Dan Blocker Beach parking lot and Latigo Shore Dr
• South side of Westward Beach Rd
• Cliffiside Dr near the Nature Preserve Trail
Just in time for the weekend, Los Angeles County officials have called for the immediate closure of all public beaches and trailheads on Friday afternoon, March 27, as the statewide "Safer at Home" order continued into its second week.
The beach closures came as a response to ongoing public use of California's immense outdoor resources—including beaches, trails and parks—during a mandatory quarantine period due to the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
Messaging from the state and county level has been mixed, as both Governor Gavin Newsom and LA County authorities initially encouraged Californians to get outside and enjoy natural resources while maintaining social distancing, which is staying at least six feet away from anyone not in your household. However, just two days after the "Safer at Home" order was announced, beach and mountain communities including Malibu began complaining of crowds gathering on popular hiking trails and in beach parking lots, as well as on the sand.
Now, beaches and trailheads are closed through April 19.
The order came in two parts:
- All public trails and trailheads within the County of Los Angeles Public Health jurisdiction are to be temporarily closed to the public as of March 27, 2020, in order to limit the gathering of crowds of people on these public trails and trailheads to further stem the spread of COVID-19 among the greater Los Angeles community.
- All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points within the County of Los Angeles Public Health jurisdiction are to be temporarily closed to the public as of March 27, 2020, to limit gathering of crowds of people on public beaches to further stem the spread of COVID-19 among the greater Los Angeles community.
The closure comes after all beach parking lots were closed in Malibu on March 23, though beaches remained open until Friday.
