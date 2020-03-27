The City of Malibu Community Services Department launched its virtual recreation center as a resource for residents looking to stay active and healthy “through these unprecedented times.”
The center was announced amid several announced closures, including beach lots as well as MRCA-owned trails. In mid-March, City Hall closed, alongside the cancellation of all recreational, senior center and Malibu Library programs and activities in Malibu.
The virtual recreation center features livestreams made available by City of Malibu instructors. These classes include:
*Yoga with Natalie Backman
*Music Together with Cheryl Lev
*Soccer with Super Soccer Stars
These classes are free of charge. Links are available on the city’s website, linked below.
The center also lists resources for cooking, arts and culture, STEM and education, nature and virtual travel, and classes designated for seniors.
For more information, visit malibucity.org/virtualrec. Anyone with a resource or idea to share can contact the city’s community services department at kriesgo@malibucity.org.
