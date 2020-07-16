Update, 1:32 p.m.: Update: Forward progress has been stopped on the small vegetation fire reported in Big Rock, LA County Fire PIO confirms. Fire is 20 percent contained. Fire burned 1.5 acres.
LA County Fire was responding to a one-alarm vegetation fire on the 20700 block of Rockpoint Way in the Big Rock neighborhood of Malibu on Thursday afternoon, July 16.
As of 1:09 p.m., the fire was reported burning about one-half acre. No structures were reported threatened.
The fire was first reported at 12:49 p.m., according to LA County Representative Marvin Lim, with crews responding at 1:01 p.m.
"Winds [are] coming from the southeast, but it isn't looking like there's any heavy winds right now," Lim said, adding, "There's no immediate threat to structures, so that's already a good sign.
Two helicopters—copter 16 and copter 18—were on scene providing air support to the firefight.
