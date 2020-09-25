On Sunday, Sept. 13, Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s deputies arrested five people in front of Nobu for their parts in a robbery at the PCH Shell station.
According to Sergeant Ashley Turner of Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s station, at around 9:30 p.m., three Hispanic males between the ages of 19 and 29 walked into the gas station, took beer out of the cooler and walked out without any attempt to pay. The shop attendant confronted the trio, who in turn hit the attendant in the face. The attendant pepper sprayed the three (who were still able to get into their car and drive away), then called the police.
Deputies quickly located the car near Nobu, arresting all five of the people inside for robbery (legally, shoplifting turns into robbery when violence or force is used, according to Turner). The five were taken to the station and jailed. When asked if he wanted paramedics to take a look at the injuries on his face, the shop attendant refused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.