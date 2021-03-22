In an off-market deal, Trevor Bezdek and his wife Jana just spent $39.6 million on a Malibu Colony property formerly owned by billionaire financier Mitch Julis. The beachfront half-acre home has 5,000 square feet spread out over three buildings, a swimming pool, lawn, and two-car garage, according to Variety.
The purchase is actually the second Malibu beachfront property acquired by the Bezdeks, who bought a place on Las Flores beach in 2019 for about $4.5 million. Their primary residence is a $15 million spread in Brentwood.
Bezdek is the co-founder and co-CEO of Santa Monica-based healthcare company GoodRx, which developed an app that allows consumers to comparison-shop prescription drug prices in a database of more than 75,000 pharmacies. In addition, they operate the telemedicine platform GoodRx Care and offer medical testing services, a free-to-use website, and coupons for discounts on medications.
When GoodRx went public last September, it reportedly netted Bezdek and his partner Doug Hirsch an immediate $98 million followed by one-time IPO-related payouts totaling $396 million, according to LA Business Journal. The two committed to a one-time $42 million charitable contribution as part of the IPO, but didn’t disclose what organization got the money.
GoodRx has reportedly saved consumers over $20 billion so far, and was recognized in the 2019 Fortune Change the World list of companies helping the planet and tackling society's unmet needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.