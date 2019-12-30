Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu Search and Rescue Team celebrated three decades of service for two team members in a social media post on Monday, Dec. 23. The two were shown in a snapshot posing together alongside a similar photo taken years prior.
“They’ve literally been in the trenches together... through rain, snow, mud, fire and treacherous conditions, all in an effort to save the lives of strangers,” the post read. “Any regrets? Never! They would do it all over again.”
The post did not name the team members photographed.
