No Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week (June 15–21)—the first time in nine months that the city has gone a week (Tuesday through Monday) without any new cases of the viral disease detected among residents. The total cases of COVID-19 detected among Malibuites since counting began in 2020 remained at 447 with eight local deaths attributed to the illness.
From June 11–18, another 74 residents were vaccinated, bringing the total number of at least partially vaccinated residents to 6,357, or 57.8 percent of eligible residents. While Malibu’s overall vaccination rate continues to lag behind that of nearby communities like Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades, the city’s rate of vaccination for older residents ages 65 and up is even lower—at just 69.2 percent of seniors vaccinated. Malibu’s 65-plus vaccination rate falls nearly 25 points below the rate of Agoura Hills’ (where 93.9 percent of older adults are vaccinated).
