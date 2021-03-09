West Basin Municipal Water District will now be able to bring free rain barrels straight to your front door.
Rain barrels help residents collect water to use for landscaping and overall reduce runoff that might clog local storm drains. According to the water district, one rain barrel can save more than 600 gallons of water per year.
The 55-gallon, eco-friendly water barrels that West Basin Municipal Water District is offering to drop off are worth around $100 each, according to the water district. There are 1,000 available for direct delivery to eligible homes.
The giveaway is part of a larger district program that seeks to help residents conserve billions of gallons of water through the distribution of more than 300,000 water-saving devices.
“Since 2014, West Basin has given away more than 8,000 free rain barrels to local residents,” the press release said.
Rain barrel deliveries will be scheduled in groups, with lead times of up to a few weeks between order and delivery dates, the press release said.
West Basin Municipal Water District is the wholesale water agency that serves Malibu, along with 17 other cities and areas in LA County. Registration is required and some conditions apply. To learn more about the program, go to westbasin.org/rainbarrels or call 310.371.4633.
