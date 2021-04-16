Time to go pick up that new release you’ve been eyeing! The Malibu Library will open for select in-person services on April 19.
Such services will include browsing materials and checking out, the use of free wifi and the public computers, printing, sidewalk services and book drops. The library will allow only 50 percent capacity inside the building and social distancing and other safety protocols will be enforced.
Malibu Library will join 30 out of LA County’s 85 other libraries in reopening, as the county moves into the less severe orange tier, which signals moderate transmission of the coronavirus. Which libraries are allowed to reopen is based on each library’s geographic location and whether or not its layout allows for social distancing.
