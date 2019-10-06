Parents from Malibu High School and Malibu Middle School are kicking off the schools’ biggest fund drive of the year next week, Giving Week, from Oct. 7-13. Sponsored by the Shark Fund and Malibu LEAD, those who donate during the week will be entered in a daily raffle to win prizes, with a grand prize drawing at the end of the week.
“Please support our students and school so we may maintain the high-level educational standards that allow our students to achieve all they, and we, dream of,” Shark Fund Board Member Nanette McNulty wrote in an email to The Malibu Times.
Those who wish to donate may do so by visiting weblink.donorperfect.com/sharkfund.
The Shark Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, supports programs like STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), arts angeles (music, visual and performing arts), the athletic booster club (ABC), drug and alcohol awareness, prevention, and counseling, and 21st century classrooms, among other services. Money raised will go toward the education of Malibu students in grades six-12.
