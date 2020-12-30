Santa Monica’s McClure Tunnel, which connects PCH to the Santa Monica (I-10) Freeway, will be closed for construction overnight beginning the first week of January. Caltrans will be installing LED lights within the tunnel for improved visibility and a queue warning system—the first in LA County—which will provide automatic, real time alerts warning drivers to slow down as they approach the tunnel when it is jammed.
Drivers can expect the tunnel and nearby ramps to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. all week, with the work zone spanning from Lincoln Boulevard on the I-10 to Broadway Pedestrian Overcrossing on PCH. Detour signs will be posted for all full closures.
Caltrans anticipated the project would be finished in Spring 2021 and advised drivers to check traffic before leaving for their destinations and residents and businesses near the construction site to be ready for noise, vibrations and dust.
