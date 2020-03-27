As COVID-19 concerns grow increasingly serious, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District shared it is “likely not possible” schools will reopen for the previously projected April 20 date.
“We will monitor the status of the situation carefully and will reopen as directed by Governor Newsom, LACDPH [LACo Department of Public Health] and LACOE [LACo Office of Education],” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said in an email sent to families March 26.
In the meantime, schools will continue remote learning. For students who do not have a device or internet connectivity, the district requests their families notify their respective schools or take a survey:
TK-5th grade students—bit.ly/3dhljrF
6th-12th grade students—bit.ly/2w6xN4z
The district plans to start distributing devices next week. For more information about remote learning (also referred to as distance learning), visit bit.ly/3ajw2jD. The document is available in Spanish at bit.ly/2QHQWB2.
Spring break will still be recognized from April 6-17, during which no mandatory lessons will occur. School will resume remotely on April 20.
