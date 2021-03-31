The Malibu Screening Room, Malibu’s only movie theater open to the public, will reopen at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 3, for the first time since the pandemic shutdown more than a year ago.
As part of the Malibu Film Society’s annual award season screening series, “Promising Young Woman” will be shown. The film has been nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best actress and best original screenplay.
The film society worked with the LA County Department of Public Health for over a month to receive approval for the reopening, proving that they could provide as clean and safe an environment as any full-time movie theater. A factor raised in the reopening request is that the screening room operates as Malibu’s only movie theater.
Because LA County had just reached the threshold to enter the “orange tier” of reopening as TMT was going to press, the film society is hoping for relaxed rules regarding capacity and concession stand operations. For now, face masks must be worn at all times, and the facility will be disinfected before each screening. Because of COVID-19 rules, there will be no ticket sales at the door.
All ticket sales for non-members and reservations for members for “Promising Young Woman” must be made by midnight Friday, April 2. Go to mfsreservations.org/cgi-bin/mfshome.cgi, scroll down to this film and click the “Attend Live” box to proceed.
