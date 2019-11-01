CalMatters, in its most recent report on political contributions by zip code, stated that Malibu’s 90265 zip code contributed more money to Joe Biden than any other presidential candidate between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019—with $37,488 going into his coffers. The numbers are based on published Federal Election Commission data, which only include donors that donate more than $200 in a single year.
Statewide, 70 percent of political contributions went to Democratic candidates, while 30 percent went to Republican candidate Donald Trump. The top Trump-backing zip code was 92067—Rancho Santa Fe, north of San Diego, with $131,414 donated to Trump so far this year.
Malibu, geographically, is almost entirely surrounded by zip codes where Trump is the top recipient of donations, including Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and most of Ventura County. The exceptions were Topanga Canyon and part of Calabasas, where donations to Elizabeth Warren topped the list; Newbury Park, which contributed most to Kamala Harris; Port Hueneme, which also went for Biden; and the area around Fillmore (in Ventura County) that contributed mostly to Bernie Sanders.
The top zip code for Kamala Harris donations was downtown LA, Pete Buttigieg’s biggest support comes from West Hollywood and Biden’s top contributing zip code was Tiburon in Marin County. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “won” more California zip codes than any other Democratic candidate by individual donors, but his donors give smaller amounts on average.
