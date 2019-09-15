Malibu artists who missed out on the first installation of “Radical Beauty, Malibu Rising” were invited to submit artwork for the second gallery showing of work inspired by the experience of the Woolsey Fire—the gallery opening for that second installation will take place at Malibu City Hall on Friday, Sept. 20.
The installation will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture, film, collage, photography and other media “that explores the experience of the Woolsey Fire,” and will be on display at City Hall through December 2019.
“The artistic expressions of this historic disaster that we have shared are an important way for us to understand what we have been through and support each other as we recover‚“ Mayor Jefferson “Zuma Jay“ Wagner said in a prepared statement provided by the City of Malibu.” I hope everyone in Malibu can join us for the reception and see the art pieces made by our friends and neighbors.”
The opening reception on Friday, Sept. 20, begins at 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Malibu Cultural Arts Commission. The free event does not require an RSVP and is open to all.
The exhibit is free and open to all to view at City Hall Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit malibuartsandculture.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.