A coordinated exercise involving local agencies, spearheaded by the City of Malibu and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, occurred last week in an effort to “enhance planning, coordination, communication and response among all of the agencies involved in evacuations during a disaster impacting Malibu,” according to information shared by the city. The exercise took place on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
In addition to LASD and City of Malibu personnel, representatives from LA County Fire, Office of Emergency Management, Public Works, and Beaches & Harbors, CHP, Caltrans, Lifeguards, Santa Monica Police Department and Traffic Management, County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, National Park Service, California State Parks and Topanga Coalition for Emergency Preparedness joined in the exercise.
According to City Manager Reva Feldman, the exercise tested a possible scenario of a fire hitting Malibu on Halloween night.
“The City plans to hold this multiagency coordination exercise annually each August to prepare for fire season and winter storms,” information shared by the city stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.