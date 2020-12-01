Results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3, presidential election were officially certified in Los Angeles County on Monday, Nov. 30. According to the LA County Registrar, more than 4.3 million votes were cast and counted across the county in the 2020 presidential general election.
The county saw 76 percent voter turnout—more than 2016’s 69 percent turnout, according to KTLA5.
This year, the state of California mailed a ballot to every registered voter due to the pandemic. Nearly 80 percent of the ballots cast in LA County were mail-in.
The three candidates who secured Malibu City Council seats will be sworn in on Dec. 14 during the regular Malibu City Council meeting (via Zoom). They will replace Skylar Peak and Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, who are terming out, and incumbent Rick Mullen, who lost his re-election bid. The victorious candidates were:
Bruce Lee Silverstein (2,414 votes)
Steve Uhring (2,303 votes)
Paul Grisanti (2,269 votes)
Malibu passed Measure T, which increases the transient occupancy tax, by a 754-vote margin:
“Yes” on Measure T (3,427 votes)
“No” on Measure T (2,673 votes)
The three winners of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education race were:
Jon Kean (23,623 votes)
Maria Leon-Vazquez (22,430 votes)
Jennifer Smith (21,299 votes)
*Current school board member Oscar de la Torre earned a seat on Santa Monica City Council, meaning another school board seat will soon be vacant.
Other races were as follows—
LA County District Attorney race:
George Gascón (2,002,865 votes)
Jackie Lacey (1,738,617 votes)
US Representative, 33rd district:
Ted W. Lieu (257,094 votes)
James P. Bradley (123,334 votes)
Member of the State Assembly, 50th district:
Richard Bloom (166,503 votes)
Will Hess (40,709 votes)
State Senator, 27th district:
Henry Stern (188,276 votes)
Houman Salem (103,363 votes)
