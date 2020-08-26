A car containing two male teenagers went over the side of Malibu Canyon Tuesday, Aug. 25, around 2:30 p.m at Stunt Road south of Sylvan Glen Road, in a crash that reportedly killed both passengers. According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release, their 1996 Mazda Miata was traveling northbound through a curve in the road at an unknown speed when it veered into the opposing lane, off the paved portion of the road and down a steep mountainside. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
Highway patrol officers located the vehicle over the side of the mountain with the assistance of a CHP helicopter.
The 17-year-old driver survived the crash with life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center by a Los Angeles County Fire Department rescue helicopter. According to reports from the teen's high school, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Malibu Search and Rescue Team members recovered the body of the 18-year-old passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Weather conditions at the time of the crash were clear.
The collision is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol, West Valley.
The victims’ high school, ACE Charter High School in Camarillo, announced that both victims had died as of Wednesday, Aug. 26. Both young men had graduated in the ACE class of 2020. Both were from Oxnard.
“They were easy-going, super friendly and didn’t deserve to pass this way,” the school's principal said in a statement. “I have heard from both their mothers, and both state how overwhelmed they are by the show of outreach and support, and asked that we respect their privacy at this time.”
CHP and the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner did not confirm the identities of the two victims.
