Malibu Search and Rescue Team reported a “fast start to 2021” with six rescues within the first three days of the new year, according to a recent social media post.
Rescues included two leg injury victims in Malibu Creek State Park, including the one pictured, with SAR, LA County Fire, LA County Fire Air Ops, California State Parks and McCormick Ambulance rescuers working together to “treat, package and carry out this male teenager who suffered his injury near the #RockPool area of the park,” the post detailed.
Other callouts included a car over the side of Decker Canyon, a 38-year-old female hiker with a broken ankle in Calabasas and a hiker stranded on a butte in Malibu Creek State Park.
