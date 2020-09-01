The following incidents were reported between 7/31-8/15
7/31-8/15
DVD dash
The victim noticed $10,000 worth of miscellaneous CD/DVD box sets missing from his house. He believes the sets were stolen by plumbers who had been in and out of his house between 7/31 and 8/15.
8/7-8/9
Plant pinch
The victim returned to find plants cut and destroyed from his property located at Dresser and Schueren roads. The victim believed the plants, worth $500, were cut by a neighbor.
8/8
Car crime
A suspect stole two wallets, worth an estimated $100, from a vehicle left unlocked on Seafield Drive.
8/12
Bicycle burglar
A rear window of a car parked on PCH was smashed. The suspect stole more than $10,000 of personal items, including wetsuits and a bicycle.
8/15
Purse pinched
The window of a car parked at the intersection of Topanga Canyon and PCH was smashed. The suspect stole a $50 purse that was left on the passenger seat.
8/16
Drone dash
A key found in the wheel well of a car parked at the Malibu Lagoon State Beach was used to enter the vehicle. More than $4,000 worth of personal items were stolen, including a drone and cell phones.
