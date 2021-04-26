The City of Malibu is searching for local teens age 14 and up to assist at the city’s new temporary skate park. Duties of the position would include educating park patrons on rules and safety guidelines.
“Ambassadors will have the opportunity to gain valuable job skills and experience, participate in leadership training, fulfill community service hours for school, and give back to the Malibu community,” the city’s Spring 2021 Recreation Guide states.
Malibu currently has a temporary skate park, located in Malibu Bluffs Park at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Due to COVID-19, skaters must register on the city’s website to use the skate park seven days in advance and adhere to social distancing rules. A maximum of 16 participants may skate per two hour session.
But a permanent skatepark is coming—and Malibu kids helped to get it, testifying in front of local officials about the need for a space to skate, marking a key moment in the long history of skating in Malibu.
The permanent skate park will be built next to Malibu Bluffs Park. The project, which is finishing up its design stage, will be up for review again in mid-2021 by the Malibu Planning Commission and City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.